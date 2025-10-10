India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: Hosts eye maiden series sweep in Shubman Gill era

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 1: Having decimated the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, the Indian team will be eyeing for their first series sweep under Shubman Gill when both teams take the field second and final game of the series in New Delhi on Friday.

While the Indian line-up is likely to remain the same, the only concerns could be giving Nitish Kumar Reddy a higher batting position. On the other hand, West Indies, left-arm pacer Jediah Blades could be the only potential change in the visiting line-up.

When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website. The toss for IND vs WI 2nd Test will be done 30 minutes prior.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athinaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne/Jediah Blades, Jayden Seales