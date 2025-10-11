India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton, hosts aim for mammoth first innings total

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 2: India will be aiming to pile as many runs as possible on the second day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday in New Delhi. Having dominated Day 1, the hosts will start Day 2 at an overnight score of 318/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 173. Captain Shubman Gill will be giving him company at the other end.

When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales