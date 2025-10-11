India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton, hosts aim for mammoth first innings total

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 2: India will be aiming to pile as many runs as possible on the second day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday in New Delhi. Having dominated Day 1, the hosts will start Day 2 at an overnight score of 318/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 173. Captain Shubman Gill will be giving him company at the other end.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
“I think his back-foot game is (sound). A lot of the balls (against spin) that he played on the back foot today, most other players would negotiate on the front foot. The amount of power he generates on the back foot is also amazing. He bats equally well against pace and spin,” India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Sai Sudharsan.
West Indies have never looked threatning so far in the series with the ball. Likewise, despite having some of the best fast bowlers, none could actually scare the Indian batters on Day 1. It will be interesting to see how Roston Chase inspires his boys today.
India rode on a magnificent 173 not out from Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 to finish at 318/2. Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 20. The only two Indian wickets to fall on the opening day was KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan. In fact, Sudharsan missed on a well-deserved hundred by 13 runs. Jomel Warrican took both the wickets for West Indies.
Hello and welcome to the second day of the India vs West Indies second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.