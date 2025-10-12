India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 3: Shubman Gill & Co looking for early wickets in Delhi

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 3: India would like to enforce a follow-on on Day 3 of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In reply to India's mammoth first innings total of 518/5 declared, West Indies ended the third day at 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs. Tevin Imlach (14 not out) and Shai Hope (31) are in the middle for the visitors.
For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show, taking three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav accounted for one.
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
Out come the umpires and Indian players. Tevin Imlach and Shai Hope walk out to bat in Delhi. The sun is out. Should be a good Sunday for cricket.
Legendary Brian Lara, who is currently in New Delhi, visited the West Indies dressing room to charge up the boys after Day 2's play. The owner of highest individual score in Tests, Lara spoke with coach Darren Sammy and captain Roston Chase for around 20 minutes, to discuss the overall health of the West Indies cricket.
Lara, alongside Sir Viv Richards, is in India as a part of the ‘Mission India’ campaign, which aims to provide financial assistance to the cash-strapped Cricket West Indies.
Jomel Warrican, who took three out of five Indian wickets for West Indies, admitted that he was surprised by the lack of early turn on the wicket. “After watching the last games between England and New Zealand, it was turning square from day one. That was my expectation, but clearly that’s not the case,” Warrican said.
The Indian management had asked for slow turners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for this Test match. “No, I am not surprised because we have only asked for slow turners. This is what we expected; once the game progresses, the pitch would start offering turn slowly,” Jadeja said.
The left-arm spinner also explained that in slow turners like this, it demands more physical effort to extract purchase as more shoulder work is needed.
“I always try to play as long as I can. If I'm there, I should just take the game forward and play as long as I can. It's (his run-out) part of the game, so it's fine. There is always a thought that what I can achieve and what can be my goal and my team's goal, I just try and be in the game and make sure if I'm in, I should take it long. I was trying to get in, so there was a bit of movement, but when I was in the middle, I was thinking that maybe I'll bat for one hour and then it will be easy for me to score,” said Jaiswal.
In bowling, Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice while Kuldeep Yadav accounted for one as West Indies still trail by 378 runs at the end of Day 2. On Sunday, India would be looking to dismiss the rest six batters as soon as possible to enforce a follow on.
Like in the first Test, India have dominated the second game in Delhi too. From Yashasvi Jaiswal's 175 to Shubman Gill's 129 not out to Sai Sudharsan's 87, the Indian batters have made merry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the first five sessions of the Test.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies second Test on the third day in New Delhi.