India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 3: Shubman Gill & Co looking for early wickets in Delhi

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 3: India would like to enforce a follow-on on Day 3 of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In reply to India's mammoth first innings total of 518/5 declared, West Indies ended the third day at 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs. Tevin Imlach (14 not out) and Shai Hope (31) are in the middle for the visitors.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show, taking three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav accounted for one.

When and where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series. The second India and West Indies second Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the IND vs WI 2nd Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales