India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 3: Shubman Gill & Co looking for early wickets in Delhi

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 3: India would like to enforce a follow-on on Day 3 of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In reply to India's mammoth first innings total of 518/5 declared, West Indies ended the third day at 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs. Tevin Imlach (14 not out) and Shai Hope (31) are in the middle for the visitors.
For India, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show, taking three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav accounted for one.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
Out come the umpires and Indian players. Tevin Imlach and Shai Hope walk out to bat in Delhi. The sun is out. Should be a good Sunday for cricket.
Legendary Brian Lara, who is currently in New Delhi, visited the West Indies dressing room to charge up the boys after Day 2's play. The owner of highest individual score in Tests, Lara spoke with coach Darren Sammy and captain Roston Chase for around 20 minutes, to discuss the overall health of the West Indies cricket.
Lara, alongside Sir Viv Richards, is in India as a part of the ‘Mission India’ campaign, which aims to provide financial assistance to the cash-strapped Cricket West Indies.
Jomel Warrican, who took three out of five Indian wickets for West Indies, admitted that he was surprised by the lack of early turn on the wicket. “After watching the last games between England and New Zealand, it was turning square from day one. That was my expectation, but clearly that’s not the case,” Warrican said.
The Indian management had asked for slow turners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for this Test match. “No, I am not surprised because we have only asked for slow turners. This is what we expected; once the game progresses, the pitch would start offering turn slowly,” Jadeja said.
The left-arm spinner also explained that in slow turners like this, it demands more physical effort to extract purchase as more shoulder work is needed.