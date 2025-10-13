India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 4: John Campbell, Shai Hope stand tall; Shubman Gill & Co eye early wickets

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 4: The Indian team will be looking to break the John Campbell-Shai Hope partnership early on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Having declared their first inning at 518/5, the West Indies could manage only 248 in response.
The visitors lost a couple of early wickets in the second innings after India enforced a follow-on, but it was the 100-plus stand for the third wicket between Campbell and Hope that saved West Indies on the third day. At stumps on Day 3, West Indies were 173/2, still trailing by 97 runs.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
It might have taken West Indies 18 sessions, but they have finally showed some fight in this Test series. After the first Test was completed within three days, the Indians once again dominated the first eight sessions in the second game, before John Campbell and Shai Hope came together to stage a comeback. Coming together at 35/2, the West Indies duo counter-punched to reach 173/2 at stumps. West Indies are still trailing India by 97 runs.
