India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 4: John Campbell, Shai Hope stand tall; Shubman Gill & Co eye early wickets

India vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE, Day 4: The Indian team will be looking to break the John Campbell-Shai Hope partnership early on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Having declared their first inning at 518/5, the West Indies could manage only 248 in response.

The visitors lost a couple of early wickets in the second innings after India enforced a follow-on, but it was the 100-plus stand for the third wicket between Campbell and Hope that saved West Indies on the third day. At stumps on Day 3, West Indies were 173/2, still trailing by 97 runs.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales