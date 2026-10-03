IND vs WI LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's men eye series whitewash; focus on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma again

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: Following a record-breaking double ton in the second ODI against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill will be eyeing another big score as he will be playing his first-ever ODI at New Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium, one of the marquee venues in his home state of Punjab.

With the series already in their pocket, India will look for their new-ball bowlers to finally make an early dent. While the batters led by skipper Shubman Gill have enjoyed a dream run, the bowling attack has been left searching for answers, picking up just one wicket in the first 10 overs across the two games and leaking 177 runs in the two powerplays.

India have struggled to get wickets in the middle overs with Kuldeep Yadav not getting much support from the other bowlers. An experienced campaigner like Ravindra Jadeja is under scrutiny having picked up just three wickets in his last eight games.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy/Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj/Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty/Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul/Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes/Gudakesh Motie