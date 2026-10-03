IND vs WI LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's men eye series whitewash; focus on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma again

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: Following a record-breaking double ton in the second ODI against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill will be eyeing another big score as he will be playing his first-ever ODI at New Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium, one of the marquee venues in his home state of Punjab.
With the series already in their pocket, India will look for their new-ball bowlers to finally make an early dent. While the batters led by skipper Shubman Gill have enjoyed a dream run, the bowling attack has been left searching for answers, picking up just one wicket in the first 10 overs across the two games and leaking 177 runs in the two powerplays.
India have struggled to get wickets in the middle overs with Kuldeep Yadav not getting much support from the other bowlers. An experienced campaigner like Ravindra Jadeja is under scrutiny having picked up just three wickets in his last eight games.
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy/Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj/Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar
West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty/Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul/Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes/Gudakesh Motie
India and West Indies have locked horns a total of 144 times in ODIs. India hold a favourable win record with 74 wins, compared to West Indies' 64.
Four matches have ended in no results, whereas two matches have ended in ties.
Fans in India can watch the third India vs West Indies ODI on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
Shubman Gill has played only one Test match and one T20I at New Chandigarh. While he was dismissed for a duck against South Africa in December last year, he produced an elegant 126 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the venue. In T20 cricket, Gill has played five matches at the venue, scoring 179 runs across five innings at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of almost 160. His tally includes a century, with Gill scoring 104 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL Qualifier 2 this year.
Across six matches at the venue, Gill has scored 305 runs at an average of 50.83, with two centuries. The third ODI against West Indies also presents Gill - his first ODI at this venue - with an opportunity to reach the 4,000-run mark across all formats at home.
India have already won the series, by winning the first two games. In the first two games, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored hundreds. But captain Shubman Gill is the star of the show so far with a hundred and a double hundred in the first two games.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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