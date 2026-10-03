IND vs WI LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill's men eye series whitewash; focus on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma again

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: Following a record-breaking double ton in the second ODI against West Indies, Indian skipper Shubman Gill will be eyeing another big score as he will be playing his first-ever ODI at New Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium, one of the marquee venues in his home state of Punjab.
With the series already in their pocket, India will look for their new-ball bowlers to finally make an early dent. While the batters led by skipper Shubman Gill have enjoyed a dream run, the bowling attack has been left searching for answers, picking up just one wicket in the first 10 overs across the two games and leaking 177 runs in the two powerplays.
India have struggled to get wickets in the middle overs with Kuldeep Yadav not getting much support from the other bowlers. An experienced campaigner like Ravindra Jadeja is under scrutiny having picked up just three wickets in his last eight games.
India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy/Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj/Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar
West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty/Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul/Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes/Gudakesh Motie
India and West Indies have locked horns a total of 144 times in ODIs. India hold a favourable win record with 74 wins, compared to West Indies' 64.
Four matches have ended in no results, whereas two matches have ended in ties.
Fans in India can watch the third India vs West Indies ODI on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming of the match will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
Shubman Gill has played only one Test match and one T20I at New Chandigarh. While he was dismissed for a duck against South Africa in December last year, he produced an elegant 126 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the venue. In T20 cricket, Gill has played five matches at the venue, scoring 179 runs across five innings at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of almost 160. His tally includes a century, with Gill scoring 104 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL Qualifier 2 this year.
Across six matches at the venue, Gill has scored 305 runs at an average of 50.83, with two centuries. The third ODI against West Indies also presents Gill - his first ODI at this venue - with an opportunity to reach the 4,000-run mark across all formats at home.
India have already won the series, by winning the first two games. In the first two games, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored hundreds. But captain Shubman Gill is the star of the show so far with a hundred and a double hundred in the first two games.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh.