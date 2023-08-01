After winning the first One-Day International, West Indies handed India a reality check in the second ODI at Barbados and won the match by 6 wickets.
After winning the first One-Day International, West Indies handed India a reality check in the second ODI at Barbados and won the match by 6 wickets.
In the second ODI, skipper Hardik Pandya-led team India got off to a good start with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill adding 90 runs for the opening wicket, however, the entire team collapsed and bundled for 181 in 40.5 overs.
In the second ODI, skipper Hardik Pandya-led team India got off to a good start with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill adding 90 runs for the opening wicket, however, the entire team collapsed and bundled for 181 in 40.5 overs.
For the third ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could mark their return as the two most experienced figures in the team. This year, India's batting has been subpar in the format.
For the third ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could mark their return as the two most experienced figures in the team. This year, India's batting has been subpar in the format.
On the other side, Sai Hope-led West Indies bowlers are giving tough times to Indian batters and will try to continue with their campaign.
On the other side, Sai Hope-led West Indies bowlers are giving tough times to Indian batters and will try to continue with their campaign.
As West Indies is out of World Cup, the team will want to give their fans a day to remember as they look to set the cart right with a memorable series win over one of international cricket’s biggest teams.
As West Indies is out of World Cup, the team will want to give their fans a day to remember as they look to set the cart right with a memorable series win over one of international cricket’s biggest teams.
Here are details of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:
When and where is the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies being played?
The third ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, 1 August.
Here are details of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:
When and where is the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies being played?
The third ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, 1 August.
What time will the third ODI between India and West Indies start?
The third ODI between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST.
What time will the third ODI between India and West Indies start?
The third ODI between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the third ODI between India and West Indies?
The third ODI between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the third ODI between India and West Indies?
The third ODI between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.
Where can I catch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and West Indies?
The live streaming of the third ODI between India and West Indies will be available on JioCinema app and website.
Where can I catch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and West Indies?
The live streaming of the third ODI between India and West Indies will be available on JioCinema app and website.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.