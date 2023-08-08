India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match: Timing, squads, live-streaming details1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will look forward to bounce back from two consecutive defeats against West Indies on Tuesday as both teams pull up the socks for the third T20 match. West Indies has dominated the 5-match series, leading it by 2-0 and now India can't afford to make any more mistakes if they have any intention to win the series.