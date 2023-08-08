Hardik Pandya-led Team India will look forward to bounce back from two consecutive defeats against West Indies on Tuesday as both teams pull up the socks for the third T20 match. West Indies has dominated the 5-match series, leading it by 2-0 and now India can't afford to make any more mistakes if they have any intention to win the series.

In the first T20 match between India and West Indies, the Indian batting line-up collapsed against the average target of 150. Opener Ishan Kishan (6) and Shubman Gill (3) walked back to the pavilion within 5 overs and apart from Tilak Verma (39), no batter stood his ground to take the team towards the target.

In bowling, pacer Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled some good spells but largely the performance was average. India lost the first T20 by 4 runs.

In the second T20 match, something very similar happened and again apart from Tilak Verma (51), no batter was ready to take the command of getting some runs to the scoreboard. The opening combination failed and one down Suryakumar Yadav (1) disappointed again. West Indies Nicholas Pooran (67) played a magical innings to power his team towards a two-wicket victory.

Hardik Pandya has been much criticized for the decision he took as Team India skipper with some veterans pointing out that he “missed the trick." India fans also questioned his decision-making when he did not give the 19th over to Yuzvendra Chahal despite a magical 16th over.

Timing, squad and live-streaming details

In the third T20 match, Team India may enter the grounds with some changes and Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to replace Sanju Samson on Tuesday. In case Yashasvi Jaiswal is joining the Team India squad, then the skipper might consider trying a different opening combination today as the current one is clearly not working.

So here's the expected Indian squad for the third T20 match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

The third India vs West Indies T20 match will be telecasted LIVE on television from 8:00 PM on the Doordarshan Network in India. In case the cricket fans prefer live-streaming, they can tune in to the Fancode app or the JioCinema app to watch India vs West Indies T20 match.