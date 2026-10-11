IND vs WI Live Score, 3rd T20I: Another bat vs bat contest on offer as Shreyas Iyer's India face West Indies in Indore

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: With the series locked at 1-1, India and West Indies will be looking to gain lead when they take on the third game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The venue has been a batting paradise traditionally, with another bat versus bat contest on offer.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of the India vs West Indies T20I series. The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Viewers can also also watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Tamil, Telegu and Malaylam languages. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Nitish Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Wet Indies.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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