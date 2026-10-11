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IND vs WI Live Score, 3rd T20I: Another bat vs bat contest on offer as Shreyas Iyer's India face West Indies in Indore

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Score: With the series locked at 1-1, Shreyas Iyer's India would be looking to take the lead against Shai Hope-led West Indies.

Koushik Paul
Published11 Oct 2026, 05:19:41 PM IST
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IND vs WI Live Score, 3rd T20I: India take on West Indies in Indore.
IND vs WI Live Score, 3rd T20I: India take on West Indies in Indore.

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: With the series locked at 1-1, India and West Indies will be looking to gain lead when they take on the third game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The venue has been a batting paradise traditionally, with another bat versus bat contest on offer.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of the India vs West Indies T20I series. The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Viewers can also also watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Tamil, Telegu and Malaylam languages. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Nitish Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

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11 Oct 2026, 05:19:44 PM IST

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Wet Indies.

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