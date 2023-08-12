comScore
India vs West Indies 4th T20: When and how to watch; live-streaming details and more

 1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

India aims to level the series in the 4th T20 against West Indies, with young players showing potential in bowling.

West Indies' captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India's captain Hardik Pandya at the end of their third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. India won by 7 wickets. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP)Premium
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India's captain Hardik Pandya at the end of their third T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. India won by 7 wickets. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP)

India will look to level the series when they take on the West Indies in the fourth T20 International on Saturday. The Men in Blue lead the five-match series 2-1 after beating the Caribbean side by five wickets at the Providence Stadium on 8 August.

In the last T20 encounter, the Indian openers failed to get off to a good start despite the introduction of Ishan Kishan in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The debutant was out for 1 in the first over while Shubman Gill was dismissed soon after for 6.

India are playing a five-bowler, six-batter combination in this series, meaning that all-rounders like Axar Patel are batting at number 7, while the need for a lower-order batsman is sorely felt. However, India may soon have a better team combination with youngsters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma who, according to bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, are adept at bowling.

"When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level. When you got options like these, it is nice to have them. We will see them bowl soon hopefully, we are working on it. It will take time. Soon, we will see them bowling an over at least," Paras Mhambrey was quoted as saying by ANI.

When and how to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20 match?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20 match will be held on 12 August Saturday at 8 PM. The match is all set to be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Network in India, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts across the nation can catch the action live. For those who prefer live-streaming the game on their digital devices, the Fancode app and the JioCinema app will also provide live coverage of the thrilling encounter.

 

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST
