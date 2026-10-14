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India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Can Tilak Varma shine on Hyderabad homecoming? Check his record

India face West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad, with Tilak Varma returning to his hometown as vice-captain. With India leading the series 2-1, check Tilak's record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and his recent form ahead of the crucial match.

PN Vishnu
Published14 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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Tilak Varma has scored 72 runs from two innings in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.
Tilak Varma has scored 72 runs from two innings in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. (AFP)
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Tilak Varma will have a special reason to make an impact when India take on the West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The left-handed batter returns to his hometown as India's vice-captain, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position in the five-match series.

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India lead the series 2-1 after winning the third T20I by 14 runs in Indore. Having opened the series with an eight-wicket victory in Lucknow, India recovered from a six-wicket defeat in Ranchi to regain the lead. A victory for India in Hyderabad would seal the series with a game to spare.

Also Read | Yesterday India vs West Indies game result: What happened in IND vs WI 3rd T20I?

For Tilak, the match offers an opportunity to deliver in familiar surroundings. Born and raised in Hyderabad, he developed through the city's domestic cricket system before establishing himself in the Indian team.

Tilak Varma's T20 record in Hyderabad

Tilak's record at the Hyderabad venue provides a useful indication of his familiarity with the ground. In the Indian Premier League, he has scored 103 runs in three innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, averaging 51.50. He hasn’t played any international or domestic T20S, such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

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His best-known innings at the venue came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in March 2024, when he scored 64 off 34 deliveries for Mumbai Indians. The knock included two fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 188.23.

Also Read | IND vs WI Highlights, 3rd T20I: India beat West Indies by 14 runs to go 2-1 up

The fourth T20I will test his ability to translate his familiarity with the ground into a contribution against a West Indies attack that India will need to negotiate carefully.

A changing role in India's batting order

Tilak's value to India has extended beyond his ability to score quickly in the top order.

He has also demonstrated that he can adapt to different batting positions, including the middle order, where the demands of an innings can change considerably.

His T20I career includes two centuries, with his highest score of 120 not out coming against South Africa in November 2024. He has also produced important contributions in pressure situations, establishing himself as a batter capable of accelerating when required.

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In the ongoing series against West Indies, Tilak scored an unbeaten 44 off 18 balls in Ranchi before making 28 off 16 deliveries in Indore. His 72 runs across those two innings came at a combined strike rate of 211.76, highlighting his ability to score rapidly without needing an extended stay at the crease.

India will nevertheless need to take into account the visitors' power-hitting ability. West Indies levelled the series in Ranchi, chasing down a target of 250, before India responded in Indore, where the hosts secured a 14-run victory.

Speaking ahead of the Hyderabad match, Tilak highlighted the threat posed by West Indies' depth in power-hitting and the experience their players have gained through franchise cricket. "The West Indies are a really good side, especially in T20 format," the 23-year-old said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

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"They play so much franchise cricket, so they know how to play this format. The power they have is unbelievable. Everyone can hit the ball. It is not just the openers, number three or four," he added.

“All their players can strike the ball, and even the 11th batter can come in and hit. Until all 10 wickets fall, the game is not over. We cannot relax," the youngster explained.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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