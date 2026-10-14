IND vs WI Live Score, 4th T20I: India opt to bowl after Shreyas Iyer wins toss in Hyderabad; West Indies make 2 changes

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. India are leading the series 2-1.

While the Men in Blue went with an unchanged side, West Indies made two changes in their playing XI. Kamil Pooran and Quentin Sampson make way for Jewel Andrew and Romario Shepherd respectively.

Where to watch IND vs WI fourth T20I?

The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network TV channels in both SD and HD formats. Fans will be able to watch the match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 4th T20I will available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph