IND vs WI Live Score, 4th T20I: India opt to bowl after Shreyas Iyer wins toss in Hyderabad; West Indies make 2 changes

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard: India have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against West Indies in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. India are leading the series 2-1.
While the Men in Blue went with an unchanged side, West Indies made two changes in their playing XI. Kamil Pooran and Quentin Sampson make way for Jewel Andrew and Romario Shepherd respectively.
The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network TV channels in both SD and HD formats. Fans will be able to watch the match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 4th T20I will available on JioHotstar app and website.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Shai Hope: We would have fielded as well. It's a must-win game, so we need to pull this one back. We need to give a foundation, just being clear about how we want to go. We have to wait and see, looks good. Needs to be open-minded. Two changes for us - Pooran and Sampson are out, Romario and Jewel Andrew are in.
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. That's one of the major reasons - the relaid surface. We have played on such wickets before. There is going to be bounce as well because the surface is very hard. We know how destructive West Indies are, so can't get complacent. The emotions we maintained throughout the last match was good. Same team.
Time for the toss. Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope walk out in the middle. India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network TV channels in both SD and HD formats. Fans will be able to watch the match in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 4th T20I will available on JioHotstar app and website.
Ian Bishop and Murali Kartik say that some work has been done on the square over the last couple of months. The pitch is a mixed soil - 80% red soil and 20% black soil. The red soil will give bounce while the black soil is what binds it. That means bowlers will definitely get some help. Traditionally, it has been a high-scoring ground, but with a re-laid pitch, it is tough to say how it will react.
With India's top batters in good form, the middle order has had limited opportunities. Tilak Varma, who has scored 443 runs in 13 T20I innings at number three with the help of two centuries at an average of 55.37 and a strike rate of 169.73, said he was ready to adapt to the team's requirements. The re-laid pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer a different challenge from the venue's usual surface.
India are 2-1 ahead in the series and a win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead, while the visitors will be eager to draw level. The West Indies demonstrated their batting firepower by chasing down India's 249 in the second T20I, with skipper Shai Hope smashing a 45-ball 102. India need to hunt for wickets rather than containing a power-packed West Indies batting line-up.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad.