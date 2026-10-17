IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: Rain delays the toss in Bengaluru as series decider waits

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: The Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to seal the T20I series against West Indies when the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
The series is evenly poised at 2-2. The series began with India winning the first T20I in Lucknow by eight wickets, before West Indies chased down a total of 250 in the second T20I to make it 1-1.
The hosts bounced back in the third T20I as they defended a total of 223, winning the match by 14 runs. However, West Indies levelled the series once again in the fourth T20I, beating India by 24 runs after posting 247/3 on the board.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in Bengaluru on Saturday. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST, with the match scheduled to begin at 7 pm.
AccuWeather predicts a 34 percent chance of rain at 7 pm, when the match starts. This significantly increases to 78 at 10 pm IST, with thunderstorms predicted at that time. The temperature is expected to dip to 23 degree Celsius later in the night.
The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde
Drizzle keeps the covers on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the toss for the fifth T20I between India and West Indies is set to be delayed. Both teams have arrived at the ground but have not started warming up
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde
India and West Indies have locked horns against each other in 35 T20I matches. India have won 22, whereas West Indies have won 12. One match has ended in a no-result.
According to AccuWeather.com, there is a 34 percent chance of rain at 7 pm, the time when the match is scheduled to begin. Thus increases to 78 percent at 10 pm, which means that rain could play hide and seek in the Garden City.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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