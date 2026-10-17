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IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: Rain delays the toss in Bengaluru as series decider waits

India vs West Indies 5th T20I live score: The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies has reached a thrilling finale, with both teams vying for the trophy as the series is currently level at 2-2. The fifth T20I will begin at 7 pm IST.

PN Vishnu, Aachal Maniyar
Updated17 Oct 2026, 06:27:35 PM IST
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IND vs WI Live Score, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will hope to clinch the five-match T20I series against West Indies in Bengaluru.
IND vs WI Live Score, 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team will hope to clinch the five-match T20I series against West Indies in Bengaluru. (PTI)

IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Score: The Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will look to seal the T20I series against West Indies when the two teams lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The series is evenly poised at 2-2. The series began with India winning the first T20I in Lucknow by eight wickets, before West Indies chased down a total of 250 in the second T20I to make it 1-1.

The hosts bounced back in the third T20I as they defended a total of 223, winning the match by 14 runs. However, West Indies levelled the series once again in the fourth T20I, beating India by 24 runs after posting 247/3 on the board.

Bengaluru weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in Bengaluru on Saturday. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST, with the match scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

AccuWeather predicts a 34 percent chance of rain at 7 pm, when the match starts. This significantly increases to 78 at 10 pm IST, with thunderstorms predicted at that time. The temperature is expected to dip to 23 degree Celsius later in the night.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE streaming details

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde

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17 Oct 2026, 06:27:35 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I live score: Rain delays the start of the series decider in Bengaluru

Drizzle keeps the covers on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the toss for the fifth T20I between India and West Indies is set to be delayed. Both teams have arrived at the ground but have not started warming up

17 Oct 2026, 06:09:25 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I live score: A look at the probable playing XIs of India and West Indies

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde

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17 Oct 2026, 05:59:33 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I live score: A look at head-to-head record

India and West Indies have locked horns against each other in 35 T20I matches. India have won 22, whereas West Indies have won 12. One match has ended in a no-result.

17 Oct 2026, 06:26:34 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I live score: Will it rain in Bengaluru?

According to AccuWeather.com, there is a 34 percent chance of rain at 7 pm, the time when the match is scheduled to begin. Thus increases to 78 percent at 10 pm, which means that rain could play hide and seek in the Garden City.

17 Oct 2026, 05:54:16 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I live score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST

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