India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming: When & where to watch today, IND vs WI probable XIs, pitch report

All eyes will be on the Bengaluru skies when India take on West Indies in the series-decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. It's been a bat vs bat contest so far with India winning the first and third games. West Indies made a comeback twice in the series with victories in the second and fourth games in Ranchi and Hyderabad respectively.

Advertisement

With the West Indies proving to be unexpectedly feisty so far, India would need to iron out some of their hidden batting flaws to counter the visitors in what is expected to be a high-scoring and evenly-contested encounter.

The preceding four run feasts have done India a massive disservice by masking the multiple failings in their batting unit. For the hosts, problems start with the top two. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have had moments of individual brilliance, striking three fifties between them. But their contributions as an opening pair read 29, 42, 7 and 60.

Focus will be on Indian middle order too, comprising of Ishan Kishan, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir, who are yet to fire in unison. Iyer scored 102 in the first T20I at Lucknow, but his next three outings have yielded 40, 1 and 16. A defeat here will certainly dent Iyer's image.

Advertisement

After away losses to Ireland and England, he regained some lost ground with wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Shai Hope has led West Indies from the front, with two match-turning hundreds already in the series.

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Kuldeep Yadav play? Generally, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is a nightmare for bowlers, with its flat pitch and short boundaries. India might consider including Kuldeep Yadav and late addition Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the eleven on Saturday.

Also Read | IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar added to squad for 5th T20I as Arshdeep suffers injury

Bhuvneshwar was added to the Indian squad for this match after fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the Hyderabad T20I. For now, he is in as a cover and the final call on whether he plays, will be taken closer to the match depending on Arshdeep's condition.

Advertisement

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep, on the other hand, would add a touch of experience to a unit that so far has relied on Arshdeep and Axar Patel so far. Kuldeep was benched for the third and fourth matches of the series.

IND vs WI 5th T20I Bengaluru pitch report The trend at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is heavier on the teams batting second as chasing sides have won seven out of last 10 Indian Premier League games. With rains predicted, the teams winning the toss would certainly want to bat second. Unlike the other grounds in the series so far, bowlers will find assistance at this venue in the first innings.

The short-of-a-good-length deliveries early on have been effective, while the conditions eased up for batting as the game progressed. The last time Chinnaswamy hosted T20Is was in 2023, with India winning both against Australia and Afghanistan (via two Super Overs).

Advertisement

Not to forget, rain prevented both India and West Indies from training on the eve of the game.

Also Read | Shai Hope takes cheeky dig at Shubman Gill after Windies level T20I series 1-1

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match details

Match India vs West Indies 5th T20I Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Time 7 PM IST Date October 17, 2026

India vs West Indies T20I head-to-head In the 34 T20I matches played between the two sides, India lead the head-to-head record against West Indies by a 22-12 margin. One game ended in no result. West Indies haven't won a bilateral T20I series on Indian soil so far and will be eager to record a historic victory. The last time West Indies won a T20I over India was in 2023 in the Caribbean and the United States.

When and where to watch IND vs WI 5th T20I? Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies T20I series in India. The India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be televised live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels in India and DD Sports. Live streaming of India vs west Indies 5th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Advertisement

India vs West Indies 5th T20I probable XIs India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in