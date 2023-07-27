comScore
India vs West Indies first ODI: When and where to watch, live streaming and all you need to know

 1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:43 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Rohit Sharma (L) and Rahul Dravid (R), of India, take part in a training session one day before the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and India, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (AFP)

India and West Indies will play the first ODI of the three-match series today. The match comes on the heels of the recently concluded Test series in which the Rohit Sharma-led side stopped just short of whitewashing their Caribbean opponents. India won the first Test match by an innings and 141 runs. Rohit Sharma's side also looked set for victory in the second Test, but rain played spoilsport and the match ended in a draw.

Also Read: ‘West Indies players can play Ranji Trophy if BCCI allows’: Ex-India keeper's suggestion for WI recovery

The ODI series has gained prominence for India ahead of two marquee 50-over events, namely the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India. The series against West Indies will provide an opportunity for the team management to give young players a chance to cement their positions in the Indian XI.

The Indian team is reeling from the loss of many key players like pacer Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While the BCCI recently released an update on the fitness of these players and said that Jasprit Bumrah and fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna are in the final stages of their recovery, the Indian contingent will want to have other options ready in case the veterans don't reach full fitness before the two blockbuster events.

Also Read: Pakistan surpasses India to reach on top of WTC's standings after rain spoils India vs West Indies 2nd Test

When will Ind vs WI 1st ODI match be played? 

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on July 27 (today) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. 

What time will the Ind vs WI 1st ODI match be played? 

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will begin at 9:30 AM local time (7:30 PM Indian time) while the toss will take place at 6:30 AM IST.

How to watch Ind vs WI 1st ODI on TV? 

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies can be watched live on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

How to watch the live stream of Ind vs WI 1st ODI match?

The live stream of Ind vs WI 1st ODI match can be watched on the JioCinema app and website.

 

