The Indian team is reeling from the loss of many key players like pacer Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While the BCCI recently released an update on the fitness of these players and said that Jasprit Bumrah and fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna are in the final stages of their recovery, the Indian contingent will want to have other options ready in case the veterans don't reach full fitness before the two blockbuster events.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}