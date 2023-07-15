No matter how good the batters play, it is said that a Test match is won by bowlers. Indian bowlers put up a glorious show in the first Test against West Indies and took 20 wickets for 280 runs. But, this time, it was one bowler in particular: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 12 out of those 20 wickets.

Ashwin showcased his prowess on a turning pitch, taking 7-71 in the second innings and ending the match with exceptional figures of 12-131. West Indies struggled to counter India's bowling attack and were dismissed for 130 runs in under 51 overs, following their first innings total of 150.

The spin-friendly conditions at Windsor Park worked in favour of India's premier spinners, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin's exceptional performance not only secured him the best figures by an Indian bowler overseas but also tied him with Anil Kumble for the most 10-wicket hauls in Test matches for India. Jadeja also contributed with two wickets in the second innings, finishing the match with five wickets in total.

West Indies struggled to counter the Indian spin attack in their second innings. The top order faltered, with both openers being dismissed for just seven runs each. The remaining batsmen failed to withstand the spin onslaught, resulting in a collapse. Alick Athanaze, making his debut, showed promise with scores of 47 and 28, but the rest of the West Indies lineup struggled to make an impact.

The Indian batters also played a pivotal role in their team's triumph. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed remarkable skill, outscoring the entire West Indies team with a splendid knock of 171 runs. He formed a formidable opening partnership of 229 runs with captain Rohit Sharma, and later extended his contribution by leading a partnership of 110 runs with Virat Kohli.

Impressed by Jaiswal's temperament, Rohit Sharma commented on his composure under pressure, stating, “His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking, I just had to remind him, ‘You belong here.’ My job was to just keep telling him he's done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle."

India's victory extends their unbeaten streak in the Caribbean to 14 Tests and marks their seventh win against West Indies since 2006. The teams will now gear up for the second Test, scheduled to commence in Port of Spain, which also marks the 100th Test encounter between the two nations.