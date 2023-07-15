Ravichandran Ashwin achieves best figures by an Indian bowler overseas; check his incredible figures2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin's exceptional performance helped India win the first Test against West Indies. He took 12 out of the 20 wickets, securing the best figures by an Indian bowler overseas.
No matter how good the batters play, it is said that a Test match is won by bowlers. Indian bowlers put up a glorious show in the first Test against West Indies and took 20 wickets for 280 runs. But, this time, it was one bowler in particular: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 12 out of those 20 wickets.
