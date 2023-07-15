Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Ravichandran Ashwin achieves best figures by an Indian bowler overseas; check his incredible figures

Ravichandran Ashwin achieves best figures by an Indian bowler overseas; check his incredible figures

2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ravichandran Ashwin's exceptional performance helped India win the first Test against West Indies. He took 12 out of the 20 wickets, securing the best figures by an Indian bowler overseas.

India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin greets teammates after defeating West Indies for an innings and 141 runs on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

No matter how good the batters play, it is said that a Test match is won by bowlers. Indian bowlers put up a glorious show in the first Test against West Indies and took 20 wickets for 280 runs. But, this time, it was one bowler in particular: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 12 out of those 20 wickets.

No matter how good the batters play, it is said that a Test match is won by bowlers. Indian bowlers put up a glorious show in the first Test against West Indies and took 20 wickets for 280 runs. But, this time, it was one bowler in particular: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 12 out of those 20 wickets.

Ashwin showcased his prowess on a turning pitch, taking 7-71 in the second innings and ending the match with exceptional figures of 12-131. West Indies struggled to counter India's bowling attack and were dismissed for 130 runs in under 51 overs, following their first innings total of 150.

Ashwin showcased his prowess on a turning pitch, taking 7-71 in the second innings and ending the match with exceptional figures of 12-131. West Indies struggled to counter India's bowling attack and were dismissed for 130 runs in under 51 overs, following their first innings total of 150.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he was not considered for India's captaincy

The spin-friendly conditions at Windsor Park worked in favour of India's premier spinners, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin's exceptional performance not only secured him the best figures by an Indian bowler overseas but also tied him with Anil Kumble for the most 10-wicket hauls in Test matches for India. Jadeja also contributed with two wickets in the second innings, finishing the match with five wickets in total.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he was not considered for India's captaincy

The spin-friendly conditions at Windsor Park worked in favour of India's premier spinners, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin's exceptional performance not only secured him the best figures by an Indian bowler overseas but also tied him with Anil Kumble for the most 10-wicket hauls in Test matches for India. Jadeja also contributed with two wickets in the second innings, finishing the match with five wickets in total.

West Indies struggled to counter the Indian spin attack in their second innings. The top order faltered, with both openers being dismissed for just seven runs each. The remaining batsmen failed to withstand the spin onslaught, resulting in a collapse. Alick Athanaze, making his debut, showed promise with scores of 47 and 28, but the rest of the West Indies lineup struggled to make an impact.

West Indies struggled to counter the Indian spin attack in their second innings. The top order faltered, with both openers being dismissed for just seven runs each. The remaining batsmen failed to withstand the spin onslaught, resulting in a collapse. Alick Athanaze, making his debut, showed promise with scores of 47 and 28, but the rest of the West Indies lineup struggled to make an impact.

The Indian batters also played a pivotal role in their team's triumph. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed remarkable skill, outscoring the entire West Indies team with a splendid knock of 171 runs. He formed a formidable opening partnership of 229 runs with captain Rohit Sharma, and later extended his contribution by leading a partnership of 110 runs with Virat Kohli.

The Indian batters also played a pivotal role in their team's triumph. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed remarkable skill, outscoring the entire West Indies team with a splendid knock of 171 runs. He formed a formidable opening partnership of 229 runs with captain Rohit Sharma, and later extended his contribution by leading a partnership of 110 runs with Virat Kohli.

Also Read: WTC 2023 Final: Team India fans perplexed as Rohit Sharma decides to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for Ravindra Jadeja

Impressed by Jaiswal's temperament, Rohit Sharma commented on his composure under pressure, stating, “His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking, I just had to remind him, ‘You belong here.’ My job was to just keep telling him he's done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle."

Also Read: WTC 2023 Final: Team India fans perplexed as Rohit Sharma decides to drop Ravichandran Ashwin for Ravindra Jadeja

Impressed by Jaiswal's temperament, Rohit Sharma commented on his composure under pressure, stating, “His temperament was tested but at no point did it look like he was panicking, I just had to remind him, ‘You belong here.’ My job was to just keep telling him he's done all the hard yards and to enjoy his time in the middle."

India's victory extends their unbeaten streak in the Caribbean to 14 Tests and marks their seventh win against West Indies since 2006. The teams will now gear up for the second Test, scheduled to commence in Port of Spain, which also marks the 100th Test encounter between the two nations.

India's victory extends their unbeaten streak in the Caribbean to 14 Tests and marks their seventh win against West Indies since 2006. The teams will now gear up for the second Test, scheduled to commence in Port of Spain, which also marks the 100th Test encounter between the two nations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 06:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.