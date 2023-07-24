comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs West Indies: Forget England's attack with ‘BazBall’, now India has its own ‘Dravball’. Read here
Back

In Ashes 2023 we are witnessing the attacking side of the English team which has even given them the results in the last two Test matches. Termed ‘BazBall’, the school of cricket vouches for a positive and attacking form of Test cricket. Team India which is playing its second Test match against West Indies tried something similar on Sunday with Indian fans quick to name it ‘Dravball.’

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid attempted a strategy close to ‘BazBall’ and smashed 181 runs in just 24 overs. The run rate of the Indian team was unusually high at 7.54 which is also the new highest in the Test format of the game.

Fastest 100 in Test format 

Moreover, India also topped the list of achieving the fastest hundred in the Test format. During the second innings of India vs West Indies, Team India smashed 100 in just 74 balls. Team India surpassed Bangladesh and England who are now at second and third with 82 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal again started the innings on a fiery note and played a partnership of 98 runs in just 71 balls. While the skipper contributed 57 runs in 44 balls, the younger Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 38 runs in 30 balls.

Rohit Sharma passed his baton of attacking to Ishan Kishan who was again very aggressive as he remained not out at 52 runs in just 34 balls. Shubman Gill, who has not shown his true potential yet scored 29 runs in 37 balls on Day 4.

Read More: When Virat Kohli gave up No. 4 batting position to Ishan Kishan

India declared the innings at 181 runs and West Indies were playing at 76/2 at the end of Day 4. Team West Indies needs 289 runs to win and Mohammad Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are spitting fire when it comes to India's bowling attack.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout