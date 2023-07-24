In Ashes 2023 we are witnessing the attacking side of the English team which has even given them the results in the last two Test matches. Termed ‘BazBall’, the school of cricket vouches for a positive and attacking form of Test cricket. Team India which is playing its second Test match against West Indies tried something similar on Sunday with Indian fans quick to name it ‘Dravball.’

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid attempted a strategy close to ‘BazBall’ and smashed 181 runs in just 24 overs. The run rate of the Indian team was unusually high at 7.54 which is also the new highest in the Test format of the game.

Fastest 100 in Test format

Moreover, India also topped the list of achieving the fastest hundred in the Test format. During the second innings of India vs West Indies, Team India smashed 100 in just 74 balls. Team India surpassed Bangladesh and England who are now at second and third with 82 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal again started the innings on a fiery note and played a partnership of 98 runs in just 71 balls. While the skipper contributed 57 runs in 44 balls, the younger Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 38 runs in 30 balls.

Rohit Sharma passed his baton of attacking to Ishan Kishan who was again very aggressive as he remained not out at 52 runs in just 34 balls. Shubman Gill, who has not shown his true potential yet scored 29 runs in 37 balls on Day 4.

India declared the innings at 181 runs and West Indies were playing at 76/2 at the end of Day 4. Team West Indies needs 289 runs to win and Mohammad Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin are spitting fire when it comes to India's bowling attack.