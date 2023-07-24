India vs West Indies: Forget England's attack with ‘BazBall’, now India has its own ‘Dravball’. Read here1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
India declared the innings at 181 runs and West Indies were playing at 76/2 at the end of Day 4
In Ashes 2023 we are witnessing the attacking side of the English team which has even given them the results in the last two Test matches. Termed ‘BazBall’, the school of cricket vouches for a positive and attacking form of Test cricket. Team India which is playing its second Test match against West Indies tried something similar on Sunday with Indian fans quick to name it ‘Dravball.’
