India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya faces heat on Twitter for decisions during 2nd T20

India vs West Indies: The disappointed Indian fans trained their guns on skipper Hardik Pandya who was criticized for his decisions

West Indies' captain Rovman Powell scores runs from the bowling of India's captain Hardik Pandya, left, during their first T20 cricket match (AP)

India vs West Indies series is going through an unexpected road for the Team India fans as the hosts defeated the visitors in the consecutively in the second T20 on Sunday. Similar to the first T20, the batters of the Indian team collapsed with only Tilak Verma (51) displaying some fighting spirit. The disappointed Indian fans trained their guns on skipper Hardik Pandya who was criticized for his decisions. "That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160," skipper Hardik Pandya said in a post-match presentation. Team India fans on Twitter came down heavily on Hardik Pandya for his decisions during the game especially not giving enough overs to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. “Tough being Yuzi Chahal. He got you back in the game with a double-wicket over, with Windies down on their knees, and somehow the skipper took him off the attack. And India lost. Go figure," one user said.

Team India's opening duo Ishan Kishan (27) and Shubman Gill (7) failed to create much impact and the case was similar for one down Suryakumar Yadav (1). Tilak Verma again found himself struggling alone as Sanju Samson (7) and Hardik Pandya (24) couldn't take the game forward.

During the bowling also Hardik Pandya's captaincy was fraught with errors especially not giving the 19th over to Yuzvendra Chahal (2/19) who bowled a magical 16th over and brought back Team India to the game. Hardik Pandya was criticized for the decision by Team India fans and cricket veterans.

Nicholas Pooran's magical innings

For West Indies, Nicholas Pooran (67) turned out to be the ace card who smashed Team India bowlers left, right, and center. "I'm satisfied that I performed. The beauty of the game is it is never over till it's over," Nicholas Pooran said after winning the title of Player of the Match.

"The score didn't matter to me as long as I was batting. It was about being smart and controlling the game. I felt like it was a decent wicket and we are accustomed to getting such wickets here. The bowlers are going to give you half-volleys, full tosses," he added.