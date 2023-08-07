Team India fans on Twitter came down heavily on Hardik Pandya for his decisions during the game especially not giving enough overs to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. “Tough being Yuzi Chahal. He got you back in the game with a double-wicket over, with Windies down on their knees, and somehow the skipper took him off the attack. And India lost. Go figure," one user said.

