India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya ‘missed the trick’ during T20, says ex-India batter1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya-led squad completely collapsed with only one player Tilak Verma showing some perseverance
The T20 leg of India vs West Indies started with a bang on Friday as West Indies defeated India by 4 runs. The Hardik Pandya-led squad completely collapsed with only one player Tilak Verma (39) showing some perseverance. Former Indian batter Akash Chopra criticized the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and claimed that he “missed the trick."