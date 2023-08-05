Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya ‘missed the trick’ during T20, says ex-India batter

India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya ‘missed the trick’ during T20, says ex-India batter

1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • India vs West Indies: Hardik Pandya-led squad completely collapsed with only one player Tilak Verma showing some perseverance

India's captain Hardik Pandya prepares to bowl against West Indies during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium

The T20 leg of India vs West Indies started with a bang on Friday as West Indies defeated India by 4 runs. The Hardik Pandya-led squad completely collapsed with only one player Tilak Verma (39) showing some perseverance. Former Indian batter Akash Chopra criticized the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and claimed that he “missed the trick."

The T20 leg of India vs West Indies started with a bang on Friday as West Indies defeated India by 4 runs. The Hardik Pandya-led squad completely collapsed with only one player Tilak Verma (39) showing some perseverance. Former Indian batter Akash Chopra criticized the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and claimed that he “missed the trick."

"India didn't start that well with the ball. Then came Yuzi Chahal and he picked up two wickets in an over. After that, he was stopped. In my opinion, if Yuzi Chahal didn't bowl four overs in yesterday's match despite taking two wickets in his first over, you missed a trick," NDTV quoted Akash Chopra saying on his YouTube channel.

"India didn't start that well with the ball. Then came Yuzi Chahal and he picked up two wickets in an over. After that, he was stopped. In my opinion, if Yuzi Chahal didn't bowl four overs in yesterday's match despite taking two wickets in his first over, you missed a trick," NDTV quoted Akash Chopra saying on his YouTube channel.

“I was a little disappointed because you were holding back his three overs. You could have dismissed Nicholas Pooran because he bowls very well to lefties but you stopped him. You said you will get him to bowl later. It was slightly surprising," the former cricketer added.

“I was a little disappointed because you were holding back his three overs. You could have dismissed Nicholas Pooran because he bowls very well to lefties but you stopped him. You said you will get him to bowl later. It was slightly surprising," the former cricketer added.

Too many options- Bane or Boon?

Akash Chopra mentioned some strategic mistakes and pointed out that the right combination of balls must have been used against specific batters of the West Indies. He added that sometimes we don't know if having too many options is a bane or a boon.

Too many options- Bane or Boon?

Akash Chopra mentioned some strategic mistakes and pointed out that the right combination of balls must have been used against specific batters of the West Indies. He added that sometimes we don't know if having too many options is a bane or a boon.

"Kuldeep Yadav bowled his entire quota of overs. Axar Patel bowled only two overs because a left-hander in Nicholas Pooran was playing and he could have hit him, so you didn't give him overs. At times you don't know whether having too many options is a bane or a boon," Akash Chopra said.

"Kuldeep Yadav bowled his entire quota of overs. Axar Patel bowled only two overs because a left-hander in Nicholas Pooran was playing and he could have hit him, so you didn't give him overs. At times you don't know whether having too many options is a bane or a boon," Akash Chopra said.

The opening duo of Ishan Kishan (6) and Shubman Gill (3) couldn't provide the team with the required start. Tilak Verma tried to form a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (21) and Hardik Pandya (19), but the wickets kept falling and finally, the team only managed 145/9 against a target of 150.

The opening duo of Ishan Kishan (6) and Shubman Gill (3) couldn't provide the team with the required start. Tilak Verma tried to form a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (21) and Hardik Pandya (19), but the wickets kept falling and finally, the team only managed 145/9 against a target of 150.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.