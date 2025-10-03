India vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill eye big scores India take first innings lead

India vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: After having the upper hand for entire Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies, the Indian team will be looking to pile as many runs as possible in the first innings on the second day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Batting first, West Indies were bundled out for paltry 162 in their first innings, with Mohammed Siraj (4/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) doing the bulk of the damage.

In reply, India were 121/2 in 38 overs at stumps on Day 1, still trailing by 41 runs. KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill will start on Day 2 at unbeaten 53 and 18 not out respectively. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were the only two batters dismissed.

Where to watch India vs West Indies on TV and online?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series in India. The India vs West Indies first Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs WI first Test will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.