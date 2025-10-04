India vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: Shubman Gill's men declare innings at overnight score of 448/5

India vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: Three centuries from Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja have put India in the driver's seat against West Indies in the ongoing first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jadeja, who is batting on 104, will start Day 3 for India along with Washington Sundar (9 not out). At the end of Day 2, India were 448/5, leading by 286 runs. Earlier, West Indies managed just 162 runs in their first innings.

Where to watch IND vs WI on TV and online?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs West Indies Test series in India. The India vs West Indies first Test will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of IND vs WI first Test will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.