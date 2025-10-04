India vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: Shubman Gill's men declare innings at overnight score of 448/5

India vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: Three centuries from Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja have put India in the driver's seat against West Indies in the ongoing first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jadeja, who is batting on 104, will start Day 3 for India along with Washington Sundar (9 not out). At the end of Day 2, India were 448/5, leading by 286 runs. Earlier, West Indies managed just 162 runs in their first innings.
John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul walk out to bat for West Indies. Jasprit Bumrah opens the attack for India. 1/0 (1)
India have declared their first innings at an overnight score of 448/5. That means, West Indies batters will start Day 3.
“Absolutely not sure when to declare. But we're thinking of declaring,” India head coach Gautam Gambhir replied to Parthiv Patel when asked about declaration.
With a lead of 286 runs, the Indian batters would be looking to add another 100 runs before declaring. The Indian bowlers can be seen warming up with just 15 minutes to go before the start of play today. "Every bowler is warming up there. India are going to declare soon. Max half hour. Or one hour, not more than that," reckons former India cricketer Parthiv Patel.