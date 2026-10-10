Yesterday India vs West Indies match result: What happened during IND vs WI 2nd T20I in Ranchi?

Shai Hope struck a brilliant unbeaten hundred as West Indies pulled off their highest successful chase in T20Is, overhauling India’s 249/5 with nine balls to spare to win the second T20I in Ranchi by six wickets. The result levels the five-match series 1-1 after India won the opener in Lucknow. The visitors reached 252/4 in 18.3 overs at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday, 9 October 2026.

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What happened in the first innings? West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl, and India made full use of a good batting surface. Abhishek Sharma made a brisk 20 before Roston Chase had him caught at 42/1 in the fourth over. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan then added 97 off 43 balls. Samson reached his fifty quickly and kept attacking, while Kishan made 43 off 22 before Chase bowled him.

Chase also bowled Shivam Dube for seven and finished with 3/24 from his four overs, the best figures of the night. India slipped from 139/1 to 162/4 when Shamar Springer had Samson caught at third man for 82 off 41 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma restored the momentum with a stand of 83 off just 32 balls. Iyer made 40 off 18 before falling in the final over, and Varma finished unbeaten on 44 off 18 as India posted 249/5.

How West Indies chased 250 after slipping to 5/2 The chase began badly. Mayank Yadav removed Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer in the opening over, and the visitors were 5/2. Rovman Powell hit back with 24 off 13 balls before Yadav bowled him in the sixth over. Yadav finished with 3/36.

At 58/3, Shai Hope found an ideal partner in Sherfane Rutherford. The pair added 120 off 54 balls, and both reached their fifties in 24 balls. Rutherford was especially brutal, taking 23 off one Axar Patel's over and hitting seven fours and seven sixes. Kuldeep Yadav finally removed him for 84 off 37, caught behind by Samson off the first ball of the 15th over.

India could not build on that breakthrough, as the boundaries kept coming. Romario Shepherd hit 34 not out off 13 balls, and Kuldeep’s last over went for 24 runs, with Hope hitting two sixes and Shepherd adding another. Arshdeep Singh then gave away 17 in the 18th over, leaving West Indies to get just 10 from the last 12 balls.

Hope finished the job in style. He slog-swept Patel over long-on for six and then cleared the ropes again two balls later to bring up his second T20I hundred and seal the win. He ended unbeaten on 102 off 45 balls with six fours and nine sixes.

Looking ahead The Ranchi win leaves the five-match series locked at 1-1. India took the opener in Lucknow, and West Indies answered with their highest successful T20I chase. Neither side has any cushion now.