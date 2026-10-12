Yesterday India vs West Indies match result: What happened during IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore?

India held off a late surge from Shamar Springer to beat West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday and take a 2-1 lead in the series. West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first on a surface that offered grip and low bounce. India posted 223 all out, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive knock, before their bowlers restricted the visitors to 209 for 7.

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Abhishek Sharma scripts history with fastest 2,000 T20I runs Sanju Samson fell early, caught off Shamar Joseph for 3. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan then tore into the attack, adding 108 runs in just 40 balls as India raced to 87 in the powerplay. Abhishek reached his fifty in 18 balls and finished with 69 off 30, striking six fours and five sixes. During the innings, he became the fastest batter to 2,000 T20I runs by balls faced, getting there in only 1,024 deliveries to break Suryakumar Yadav’s previous mark of 1,164. He is also the sixth Indian to reach the milestone. Kishan contributed 37 off 18 before the momentum shifted.

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Tilak Varma’s run-out and middle-order collapse Roston Chase triggered a collapse in the ninth over by stumping Ishan Kishan and trapping Shreyas Iyer LBW. Abhishek Sharma was then caught and bowled by Shamar Springer, and India slipped from 115 for 2 to 124 for 4 in nine balls. Tilak Varma looked well set on 28 off 16 when a costly mix-up ended his stay in the 17th over. Axar Patel flicked a low full-toss from Gudakesh Motie toward deep backward square leg. Kamil Pooran dived and kept the ball in play, but Tilak and Axar assumed it was a boundary. They completed one run, fist-bumped in the middle of the pitch and began walking casually. Axar scrambled back safely, yet Tilak was stranded well short as Motie broke the stumps. The third umpire confirmed the run-out after reviewing the boundary save.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy made 21 and Axar 20 before further wickets fell, including another run-out involving Axar. Prince Yadav’s unbeaten 13 off 6 helped India reach 223. Chase, Joseph and Springer each took two wickets.

Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir close out the chase West Indies lost Shai Hope for 5 when Arshdeep Singh struck in the second over. Shimron Hetmyer (43 off 26) and Kamil Pooran (42 off 27) rebuilt with a 60-run stand, but Naman Dhir bowled Hetmyer and later dismissed Pooran after the batter struck three sixes in an over. Axar had Rovman Powell caught by Kishan. Sherfane Rutherford (32 off 20) and Quentin Sampson (21) added 46 before Nitish Reddy had Sampson caught by Tilak.

Arshdeep’s 18th over proved decisive. He had Keemo Paul caught by Tilak and then yorked Rutherford. Needing 48 off the last 12 balls, Shamar Springer took 22 off Axar’s final over with three sixes and finished unbeaten on 35 off 11, yet West Indies closed on 209 for 7. Arshdeep finished with 3 for 44 and was the standout, with Dhir taking 2 for 39.

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Looking ahead The win gives India control of the series with two matches left. Abhishek’s record-breaking start and Arshdeep’s death bowling outweighed the mid-innings lapses, including Tilak’s costly brain fade.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.