Yesterday India vs West Indies match result: What happened during IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad?

West Indies finally cracked the code of defending a total against India on home soil in T20Is. At a high-scoring Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 and Keemo Paul’s 5-41 guided the visitors to a 24-run win in the fourth T20I, levelling the series 2-2.

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India, after winning the toss and electing to chase, never quite recovered from early setbacks in pursuit of 247. The defeat ended a run of six failed attempts by West Indies to defend successfully in India.

Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford build a monumental total Put in to bat, West Indies started aggressively. Jewel Andrew, returning from injury, launched into Arshdeep Singh with boundaries and a six, helping the side race to a Powerplay of 79 for 1, their highest T20I Powerplay score against India.

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Shai Hope, already in rich form on the tour, took control. He punished the Indian bowlers to keep the scoreboard moving. Axar Patel provided a breakthrough, but Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell ensured the momentum did not drop. Powell’s 22-run over off Axar kept the pressure on.

Sherfane Rutherford then joined Hope for a blistering 91-run stand off just 43 balls. Rutherford finished with 49 while Shai Hope reached his hundred off the final ball of the innings. West Indies closed on 247/3 in 20 overs, with Prince Yadav and Axar the only Indian bowlers to take a wicket.

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Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie halt India’s chase Sanju Samson responded with intent, blasting his joint-fastest T20I fifty off just 20 balls. India reached 50 without loss inside three overs as Roston Chase leaked 25 from his second over. However, the dry surface with no dew allowed West Indies’ seamers to change pace effectively.

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Keemo Paul struck immediately. A short ball and smart fielding removed Samson, and Ishan Kishan followed three balls later while attempting a six. Abhishek Sharma struggled for rhythm on limited strike, crawling to 29 off 24. Shreyas Iyer (16 off 11) and Naman Dhir (first-ball duck) further stalled the middle order. India managed only 32 off 31 balls at short length from the pacers.

Gudakesh Motie then removed Abhishek and Dhir in consecutive deliveries, leaving the required rate steep. Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy staged a recovery with a 70-run stand in 5.2 overs, but Paul’s clever change-ups at the death accounted for both. His five-wicket haul sealed the result as India finished on 223/9 in 19.3 overs. Arshdeep Singh retired hurt late in the chase, adding a final blow as India ran out of resources in a lost cause.

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Series heads to Bengaluru decider This was the first time West Indies successfully defended a total against India in India in T20Is. Hope’s fourth century of the tour and Paul’s match-winning spell turned a potentially familiar high-scoring night into a statement win. With the series level at 2-2, the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru will decide the winner.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.