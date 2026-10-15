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Yesterday India vs West Indies match result: What happened during IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad?

Shai Hope's unbeaten 102 and Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul powered West Indies to a 24-run win over India in the 4th T20I in Hyderabad, levelling the five-match series 2-2 and setting up a decider in Bengaluru on 17 October.

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Oct 2026, 05:00 AM IST
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What happened in India vs West Indies 4th T20I
What happened in India vs West Indies 4th T20I(AFP)
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West Indies finally cracked the code of defending a total against India on home soil in T20Is. At a high-scoring Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 and Keemo Paul’s 5-41 guided the visitors to a 24-run win in the fourth T20I, levelling the series 2-2.

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India, after winning the toss and electing to chase, never quite recovered from early setbacks in pursuit of 247. The defeat ended a run of six failed attempts by West Indies to defend successfully in India.

Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford build a monumental total

Put in to bat, West Indies started aggressively. Jewel Andrew, returning from injury, launched into Arshdeep Singh with boundaries and a six, helping the side race to a Powerplay of 79 for 1, their highest T20I Powerplay score against India.

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Shai Hope, already in rich form on the tour, took control. He punished the Indian bowlers to keep the scoreboard moving. Axar Patel provided a breakthrough, but Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell ensured the momentum did not drop. Powell’s 22-run over off Axar kept the pressure on.

Sherfane Rutherford then joined Hope for a blistering 91-run stand off just 43 balls. Rutherford finished with 49 while Shai Hope reached his hundred off the final ball of the innings. West Indies closed on 247/3 in 20 overs, with Prince Yadav and Axar the only Indian bowlers to take a wicket.

Also Read | Shai Hope takes cheeky dig at Shubman Gill after Windies level T20I series 1-1

Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie halt India’s chase

Sanju Samson responded with intent, blasting his joint-fastest T20I fifty off just 20 balls. India reached 50 without loss inside three overs as Roston Chase leaked 25 from his second over. However, the dry surface with no dew allowed West Indies’ seamers to change pace effectively.

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Keemo Paul struck immediately. A short ball and smart fielding removed Samson, and Ishan Kishan followed three balls later while attempting a six. Abhishek Sharma struggled for rhythm on limited strike, crawling to 29 off 24. Shreyas Iyer (16 off 11) and Naman Dhir (first-ball duck) further stalled the middle order. India managed only 32 off 31 balls at short length from the pacers.

Gudakesh Motie then removed Abhishek and Dhir in consecutive deliveries, leaving the required rate steep. Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy staged a recovery with a 70-run stand in 5.2 overs, but Paul’s clever change-ups at the death accounted for both. His five-wicket haul sealed the result as India finished on 223/9 in 19.3 overs. Arshdeep Singh retired hurt late in the chase, adding a final blow as India ran out of resources in a lost cause.

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Also Read | IND vs WI Highlights, 4th T20I: Keemo Paul, Shai Hope keep West Indies alive

Series heads to Bengaluru decider

This was the first time West Indies successfully defended a total against India in India in T20Is. Hope’s fourth century of the tour and Paul’s match-winning spell turned a potentially familiar high-scoring night into a statement win. With the series level at 2-2, the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru will decide the winner.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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