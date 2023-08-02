Skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli were rested once again in the final match of the ODI series. Defending it, Pandya said the both players needed to be rested for the second and third ODIs against West Indies to help India give opportunities to youngsters ahead of the World Cup. "Virat and Rohit are very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu (Ruturaj Gaikwad) to get a game or Axar (Patel) to get a game because they've been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. After their defeat, West Indies skipper Shai Hope described his team which some days performs as the best team in the world and other days get completely "steamrolled".