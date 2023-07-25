Rohit Sharma's confused look leave internet in splits | Watch video

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his reactions and in another hilarious video, the users on social media are in splits with the expressions of the captain. It was a moment from the second Test match of India vs West Indies when Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were batting on the crease and Rohit Sharma was giving some instructions to the substitute player Navdeep Saini.

The confused look on Rohit Sharma's face in the video is breaking the internet with fans using the same in various memes. This is not the first time Rohit Sharma's reactions have attracted light, the Indian skipper is known to give some of the most funny reactions.

The second Test match between India and West Indies was washed out due to the rains and finally, it was decided to declare the match as a draw. The decision disappointed Team India fans as the team was well on its way to winning the second Test and sweeping the series. The draw also impacted India's standing at the WTC table as Pakistan surpassed India to become the number 1 team in the current WTC rankings.

The Indian team has played exceptionally well in both matches with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a century in his debut match and even breaking the record of the likes of Sourav Ganguly. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also scored centuries during the two Test matches.

Why senior players selected against West Indies?

At the current stage, West Indies is not the best of the team as reflected from the fact that it failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023. Team India choosing to go with its best team against relatively weaker West Indies evoked some reactions from cricket veterans like Sunil Gavaskar openly questioning the purpose of selecting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the tour.

“The runs scored by Rohit and Kohli against this West Indies attack begs the question what did the selectors learn that they didn’t know already," he wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“Wouldn’t it have been better to try out some youngsters and see how they take to Test cricket or is it that the selectors don’t want any sort of challenge from the younger lot to the established players," Sunil Gavaskar added.