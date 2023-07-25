Rohit Sharma's confused look leave internet in splits | Watch video

The second Test match between India and West Indies was washed out due to the rains and finally, it was decided to declare the match as a draw. The decision disappointed Team India fans as the team was well on its way to winning the second Test and sweeping the series. The draw also impacted India's standing at the WTC table as Pakistan surpassed India to become the number 1 team in the current WTC rankings.

