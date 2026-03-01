India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Will Suryakumar Yadav tinker with playing XI in Kolkata?

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India take on West Indies in the most exciting clash Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With England, New Zealand and South Africa already booking their spots in the semifinals, the winner of the India vs West Indies clash will complete the last four puzzle.

Incidentally both India and West Indies have lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The winner of India vs West Indies will take on England in the second semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard

India vs West Indies head-to-head in T20Is

Till now, India and West Indies have played 30 times in T20Is with the Men in Blue enjoying a 19-10 advantage. Only one game ended in no result. However, in T20 World Cups, West Indies hold a 3-1 head-to-head record against India with the Caribbean side winning in 2009, 2010 and 2016 editions. India's only win came in the 2014 edition.

India vs West Indies probable XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

