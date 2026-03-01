India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Will Suryakumar Yadav tinker with playing XI in Kolkata?

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India take on West Indies in the most exciting clash Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With England, New Zealand and South Africa already booking their spots in the semifinals, the winner of the India vs West Indies clash will complete the last four puzzle.
Incidentally both India and West Indies have lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The winner of India vs West Indies will take on England in the second semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5.
India national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team match scorecard
Till now, India and West Indies have played 30 times in T20Is with the Men in Blue enjoying a 19-10 advantage. Only one game ended in no result. However, in T20 World Cups, West Indies hold a 3-1 head-to-head record against India with the Caribbean side winning in 2009, 2010 and 2016 editions. India's only win came in the 2014 edition.
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI. Rinku Singh, who lost his father recently, will join the Indian camp on Sunday in Kolkata and is unlikely to play today.
The Eden Gardens is a happy hunting ground for West Indies, especially in T20 World Cups. In fact, it was the same venue where they defeated England in the final of th 2016 T20 World Cup with Carlos Brathwaite smashing Ben Stokes for four sixes in the final over. West Indies have played three T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata, winning all three.
South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals with two wins from two matches in Group 1. With both India and West Indies on two points each, a win for either teams will put them on four points for a passage to the knockouts. But West Indies have a better NRR than India. Zimbabwe have already been eliminated from the race with two lossess in two games.
Both India and West Indies have finished at the top of their respective pools in the group stages. In the Super 8 stage, India have won against Zimbabwe and lost to South Africa. The story is similar for West Indies too. With both India and West Indies on same points, the winner of the game will qualify for the semifinals and join South Africa from Group 1.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata between India and West Indies.