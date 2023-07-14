India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies, but he wasn't the only Indian player etching his name in the record books. The Indian team ended Day 2 at a strong position of 312/2 in 113 overs.

Jaiswal, in his debut international match for Team India, showcased remarkable resilience by remaining unbeaten on 143 throughout the day. His partnership with captain Rohit created history as they formed the highest-ever opening partnership for India against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The duo's incredible stand of 229 runs is the highest opening partnership for India in Test cricket outside the Indian subcontinent.

Captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli also made their mark as India finished the day with a commanding lead of 162 runs at Windsor Park.

Rohit displayed his class and experience by smashing a well-deserved century, reaching the milestone for the tenth time in Test cricket. His innings of 103 off 221 balls contributed significantly to India's dominance in the match. Also, Rohit surpassed the milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket, joining his teammate Virat Kohli on an exclusive list. Interestingly, Kohli and Rohit are the only two Indian batters to have achieved this feat across all three formats of the game.

Speaking of Kohli, the Indian run machine added another accolade to his illustrious career. During his short unbeaten innings against the West Indies on Day 2, Kohli became India's fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, surpassing the legendary Virender Sehwag. With this feat, Kohli is now only behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman on the prestigious list.

As the Test match progresses in Dominica, the Indian team has displayed their batting prowess and asserted their dominance. The strong performances of Jaiswal, Rohit and Kohli have put India in a commanding position, leaving the West Indies with a significant challenge ahead. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the next days of the match to witness more outstanding performances from the Indian team.