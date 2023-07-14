India vs West Indies Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have broken these records2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown solid performances on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies, putting India in a commanding position.
India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies, but he wasn't the only Indian player etching his name in the record books. The Indian team ended Day 2 at a strong position of 312/2 in 113 overs.
