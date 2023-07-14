Rohit displayed his class and experience by smashing a well-deserved century, reaching the milestone for the tenth time in Test cricket. His innings of 103 off 221 balls contributed significantly to India's dominance in the match. Also, Rohit surpassed the milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket, joining his teammate Virat Kohli on an exclusive list. Interestingly, Kohli and Rohit are the only two Indian batters to have achieved this feat across all three formats of the game.