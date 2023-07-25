India Vs West Indies test series: Sunil Gavaskar questions purpose behind selecting Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:59 PM IST
- Gavaskar also expressed his unhappiness over the established names getting the backing over youngsters
With the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad drawing the second test at Queen’s Park Oval, as the fifth and last day Monday was washed out, India won the series 1-0.
India now has become undefeated against West Indies in 21 years in a test in the Caribbean.
Despite India's series win, former Indian skipper and Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar questioned the purpose behind the selection of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Gavaskar also expressed his unhappiness over the established names getting the backing of youngsters, reported Mid-Day.
“The runs scored by Rohit and Kohli against this West Indies attack begs the question what did the selectors learn that they didn’t know already," he wrote in his column for Mid-Day.
“Wouldn’t it have been better to try out some youngsters and see how they take to Test cricket or is it that the selectors don’t want any sort of challenge from the younger lot to the established players," he added.
Questioning the election committee, he hoped that changes may come in the team.
“Now that Ajit Agarkar has come on board as the Chairman of the selection committee let’s see if there is going to be any change in the approach to building a team for the future or if it’s going to be the same old story of the Indian team being the bridesmaid but not the bride," he further added.
