As India lost the second ODI against West Indies, the criticism came from several people. Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad also made some tough comments against the Rohit Sharma-led squad and said that for some time, apart from Test cricket, Team India has been very ordinary in the other two formats. Venkatesh Prasad added that despite money and power we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are.

“Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Venkatesh Prasad said in a tweet.

“Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," the veteran cricketer added.

The remarks came in the backdrop of recent average performances by the Indian team and of course the big loss at the World Test Championship finals.

Disastrous move during second ODI

In the second ODI against West Indies, the management decided to give rest to senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya took over the command of the team and expressed confidence that like the first ODI, the team is in a good position to win the match.

But, things didn't actually happen as planned owing to the superb performance by Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie.

The middle order of the Indian team collapsed completely in front of the fiery pace, bounce and turn. The Indian side was all-out at just 181 in 40.5 overs and the Indian bowlers were not that effective compared to the first Test. The loss should be an alarming bell for the management before the ODI World Cup 2023.