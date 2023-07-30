As India lost the second ODI against West Indies, the criticism came from several people. Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad also made some tough comments against the Rohit Sharma-led squad and said that for some time, apart from Test cricket, Team India has been very ordinary in the other two formats. Venkatesh Prasad added that despite money and power we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are.

