Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are taking the Team India baton forward during second India vs West Indies Test. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma provided a good start to the team with a partnership of 139 runs. Continuing on his ruling spree, Virat Kohli playing his 500th match completed his 76th century breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Skipper Rohit Sharma also surpassed MS Dhoni to become the fifth-highest run-getter in the Indian team.

Virat Kohli is the 10th player in the history of cricket to play his 500th match and the remarkable ton he made is special for more than one reason. The 100 is his first overseas since 2018 as the player went through a tough phase during 2020-21. The century doesn't only provide the team with a good position but also maintains his hold over the Indian batting line-up.

Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni

Speaking of records, skipper Rohit Sharma is also not behind as with good 80 runs in the second Test against West Indies he surpassed MS Dhoni to become the fifth-highest run-getter in the Indian team.

In a remarkable display of consistency and skill, Rohit Sharma has amassed an impressive total of 17,298 runs in just 443 appearances, maintaining an outstanding average of 42.92. Throughout his illustrious career, he has achieved an astounding 44 centuries and 92 fifties in 463 innings, with his highest score being an incredible 264 runs. These remarkable statistics are a testament to his exceptional talent and contributions to the world of cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs in 664 matches), Virat Kohli (25,484 runs in 500 matches), Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs in 504 matches), and Sourav Ganguly (18,433 runs in 421 matches) are the top four run makers in the Indian team.