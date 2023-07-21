India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma break records of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Virat Kohli is the 10th player in the history of cricket to play his 500th match and the remarkable ton he made is special for more than one reason
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are taking the Team India baton forward during second India vs West Indies Test. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma provided a good start to the team with a partnership of 139 runs. Continuing on his ruling spree, Virat Kohli playing his 500th match completed his 76th century breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Skipper Rohit Sharma also surpassed MS Dhoni to become the fifth-highest run-getter in the Indian team.
