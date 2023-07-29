comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's special gesture for Brandon King is breaking internet | Watch
Back

Team India decided to do some experiments with the batting order during India vs West Indies first One Day International (ODI) as youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the team. With the changes made in batting, star batter Virat Kohli didn't get a chance to showcase his batting skills, but he didn't fail to make an impact as after the match, he can be seen sharing some techniques with West Indies opener Brandon King.

The video is doing rounds on social media where Virat Kohli can be seen speaking to Brandon King, who is sincerely listening to one of the finest batters in the world. The gestures made in the video displays Virat Kohli suggesting some batting techniques to the WI opener.

Indian bowlers were on fire during the first ODI against West Indies with spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja knocking off the batting order of West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav became the player of the match after taking 4 wickets while giving away just 6 runs. Ravindra Jadeja also played beautifully and dismissed 3 WI batsmen.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal

In the crucial World Cup year, the choice of the right spinner is going to make a huge difference for Team India. Kuldeep Yadav was impressed a lot in the last match, but everyone knows the sharp mind of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed some of the biggest names in cricket.

Speaking on the same, Kuldeep Yadav said “We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We're very normal."

"He helps me a lot when I play, he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other," Kuldeep Yadav added during a post-match presentation as per ESPN Cricinfo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 02:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout