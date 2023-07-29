Team India decided to do some experiments with the batting order during India vs West Indies first One Day International (ODI) as youngsters Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the team. With the changes made in batting, star batter Virat Kohli didn't get a chance to showcase his batting skills, but he didn't fail to make an impact as after the match, he can be seen sharing some techniques with West Indies opener Brandon King.

The video is doing rounds on social media where Virat Kohli can be seen speaking to Brandon King, who is sincerely listening to one of the finest batters in the world. The gestures made in the video displays Virat Kohli suggesting some batting techniques to the WI opener.

Indian bowlers were on fire during the first ODI against West Indies with spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja knocking off the batting order of West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav became the player of the match after taking 4 wickets while giving away just 6 runs. Ravindra Jadeja also played beautifully and dismissed 3 WI batsmen.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal

In the crucial World Cup year, the choice of the right spinner is going to make a huge difference for Team India. Kuldeep Yadav was impressed a lot in the last match, but everyone knows the sharp mind of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed some of the biggest names in cricket.

Speaking on the same, Kuldeep Yadav said “We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We're very normal."

"He helps me a lot when I play, he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other," Kuldeep Yadav added during a post-match presentation as per ESPN Cricinfo.