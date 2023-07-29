"He helps me a lot when I play, he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other," Kuldeep Yadav added during a post-match presentation as per ESPN Cricinfo.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}