Virat Kohli has received a lot of love from Indian fans owing to his stunning skills and magnificent innings, and we call it sportsmanship when players of opposing teams praise Virat Kohli. But, it seems rare when the cricketing skills of someone touch the family of the opposing team. Well, that just happened to Virat Kohli when the West Indies star hugged Virat Kohli and broke down in front of the player.

In a video that is breaking the internet, the mother of West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva can be seen hugging Virat Kohli and breaking down in her excitement to meet the player. In another viral stump mic conversation, Joshua revealed that his mother is a big-time fan of Virat Kohli.

'Best batsman in our lifetime'

"Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honor for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him," she said in the video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar.

Earlier, Joshua Da Silva can be heard talking to Virat Kohli on the stump mic and revealing that his mother is a great fan of the Indian player. “My mom called me and told me she’s coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn’t believe it," Joshua had said on Day 1.

Joshua's mother was present for the Day 2 of the India vs West Indies second Test and to her delight Virat Kohli even scored a stunning century and took Team India to a comfortable score in the match. Virat Kohli's knock of 121 helped India finish the first innings on 438.

The Day 3 of India vs West Indies is delayed by the rains at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. West Indies is currently playing at the score of 117/2 with spinner Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Mukesh Kumar clinching one wicket each. Team India is currently leading with 321 runs.