India vs West Indies: WI star's mother hugs Virat Kohli, breaks down | Watch Video1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:17 PM IST
Joshua's mother was present for the Day 2 of the India vs West Indies second Test and to her delight Virat Kohli even scored a stunning century
Virat Kohli has received a lot of love from Indian fans owing to his stunning skills and magnificent innings, and we call it sportsmanship when players of opposing teams praise Virat Kohli. But, it seems rare when the cricketing skills of someone touch the family of the opposing team. Well, that just happened to Virat Kohli when the West Indies star hugged Virat Kohli and broke down in front of the player.
