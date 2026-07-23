IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Harare as Shreyas Iyer eyes first win as India captain

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: Winless in the last seven games under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India would like to turn the table against Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series, the first of which takes place on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club. India are returning in Zimbabwe for the first time since 2024. The Men in Blue are coming into this series on the back of six losses in the last seven games against Ireland and England.
One game against England was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, the focus will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has had some memorable memories in Zimbabwe, especially in Harare. The southpaw was in February in Zimbabwe, playing a crucial role in India's U19 World Cup triumph. In the final against England, Sooryavanshi scored 80-ball 175.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w)/Tafadzwa Tsiga, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey/Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma/Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav
|Country/Region
|TV channel
|Live streaming
|India
|Unite8 Sports
|FanCode
|Zimbabwe
|ZBC TV
|ZBC digital
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport digital
|UK & Ireland
|None
|Hotstar UK
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz
Prince, who has been playing a few games for India, will certainly start with injury-prone Mayank Yadav, who had turned up in a few T20Is against Bangladesh back in 2024. The choice for the third pacer will be between tearaway quick Ashok, who can bowl mid 150s or the steady Yash, who bowls late 130s but has variety.
India's real struggle will be selecting two among Harsh Dubey, Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge. None of the three are pure all-rounders. As a safe bet, they might be compelled to pick all three. In case of Dube, he has struggled as a batter in conditions that aid seam and swing bowling. However, he has the experience having been part of two T20 World Cup triumphs (albeit in favourable conditions in the Caribbean and India).
Between Shedge and Harsh, there is not much to choose as the former's bowling isn't up to the mark and the latter's batting doesn't have that kind of flamboyance that one would expect at No. 8. While Gambhir has had a fascination for all-rounders, Laxman's preferences are different.
He can't afford to have a long tail as neither among the rookie pace quartet of Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav and Yash Thakur can bat.
With Prabhsimran Singh also in the squad, will India change their opening combination? It doesn't look like so. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be opening the innings certainly.
With vice-captain Tilak Varma not looking comfortable at No. 5, how would the stand-in head coach manoeuvre with that position? Tilak, in T20Is, is best suited at No. 3 but Ishan Kishan, a senior member in this set-up, has been given that role. At No. 5, Rinku Singh is a better bet with his street smart style of batting but it will not be easy to drop a designated vice captain.
The Harare Sports Club ground brings back fond memories for Abhishek Sharma too. The Punjab opener made his debut at this venue and scored his first T20I ton in his second appearance.
The limelight is once again on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is set to open in all three games alongside Abhishek Sharma as Sanju Samson hasn't even been selected. For Sooryavanshi, this is the ground where earlier this year, on February 6, he hammered a hapless England U-19s with a big hundred in the junior World Cup final.
But this series will have a different context. It was supposed to be an opportunity to experiment for a new-look bowling attack, but has turned into a must-win affair due to recent debacles.
For this tour, India will have a stop-gap head coach in VVS Laxman, whose personality is diametrically opposite to the combative regular gaffer Gautam Gambhir. It is not that Laxman wouldn't want to win the series but his propensity to experiment with playing eleven is far less compared to Gambhir.
India are coming into this series on the back of a winless streak of seven matches under new captain Shreyas Iyer. India first lost to Ireland 0-2, before losing 0-4 against England with one game being washed out. Zimbabwe offers a perfect platform for the Indian team and Shreyas to turn the tables.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India and Zimbabwe.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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