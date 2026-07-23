IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Focus on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Harare as Shreyas Iyer eyes first win as India captain

India's real struggle will be selecting two among Harsh Dubey, Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge. None of the three are pure all-rounders. As a safe bet, they might be compelled to pick all three. In case of Dube, he has struggled as a batter in conditions that aid seam and swing bowling. However, he has the experience having been part of two T20 World Cup triumphs (albeit in favourable conditions in the Caribbean and India).

Between Shedge and Harsh, there is not much to choose as the former's bowling isn't up to the mark and the latter's batting doesn't have that kind of flamboyance that one would expect at No. 8. While Gambhir has had a fascination for all-rounders, Laxman's preferences are different.

He can't afford to have a long tail as neither among the rookie pace quartet of Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav and Yash Thakur can bat.