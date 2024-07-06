India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match: India, the world champion in T20I cricket, lost to Zimbabwe in the 1st match by 13 runs. Can the Men in Blue hit back on July 7?

India, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, will play the 2nd match of the series against Zimbabwe on July 7. Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, secured a historic win on July 6 by beating the Men in Blue by 13 runs.

India vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head record India and Zimbabwe have played 9 T20I matches against each other. India have won 6 of those while Zimbabwe have won thrice. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won thrice and Zimbabwe twice.

On July 6, Zimbabwe scored 115/9 in 20 overs. India, the world champion in T20I cricket, were bundled out for 102 in 19.5 overs. Raza, who scored 17 off 19 balls and took 3 wickets for 25 in his 4 overs, was awarded the Player of the Match.

India vs Zimbabwe: Pitch report It is the same venue where India faced Zimbabwe in the first T20I cricket match and lost. The pitch was very helpful for spinners. Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. India restricted Zimbabwe to 115, thanks to impressive performances by Ravi Bishnoi (4/13) and Washington Sundar (2/11).

In reply, pacer Tendai Chatara claimed 3 wickets for 16 while right-arm off-spinner Sikandar Raza also took 3 for 25. Right-arm offbreak bowler Brian Bennett took 1 wicket in his 1 over without conceding any runs.

India vs Zimbabwe: Weather The match will start at 1 PM (local time). The temperature in Harare on July 7 afternoon will be around 24 degrees, as per AccuWeather. There's no chance of rain. The humidity will be 15%.

India vs Zimbabwe: Key players Indian batters, with the sole exception of Gill, delivered a dismal performance. Gill (31 off 29 balls) was the only batter among the top 6 who went to double-digits.

Washington Sundar (27 off 34 balls) tried his bit with the bat and was impressive with the ball as well. Bishnoi was the most impressive performer. Many Indian fielders looked uninspired and were sloppy in the field.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, delivered an inspiring performance, especially with the ball. All-rounder Sikandar Raza lived up to his reputation.

Wicket-keeper-batter Clive Madande (29 off 25 balls) put up a fight with the bat and managed to take his team to the score that eventually turned out to be a winning one. All their bowlers were miserly, hardly giving away any free takeaway to Indian batters.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match: When and how to watch The 2nd T20I match will be played on July 7 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.

