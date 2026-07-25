IND vs ZIM Live Score, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus again as India eye maiden series win under Shreyas Iyer

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: On recovery path with their maiden win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will look to sustain the winning momentum and seal the T20I series on Saturday against Zimbabwe when the two teams face off in Harare. After being swept away by Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4), three-time T20 World Cup winners India produced a far better show in their series-opener here on Thursday, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead.
Once again, the focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored his maiden fifty in the first game. Besides Sooryavanshi, Mayank Yadav's fiery 4-0-18-2 set up an important win for India in the opening match.
Zimbabwe, on their part, would rue losing far too many wickets in the powerplay while not being able to handle the pace the Indian bowlers generated. From 26 for three, the hosts put on a modest 125/7.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav
|Country/Region
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|India
|Unite8 Sports
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|Zimbabwe
|ZBC TV
|ZBC digital
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport digital
|UK & Ireland
|None
|Hotstar UK
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|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz
Zimbabwe, on their part, would rue losing far too many wickets in the powerplay while not being able to handle the pace the Indian bowlers generated. From 26 for three, the hosts put on a modest 125 for seven which was never going to be challenging enough. There is no gap between the second and the final T20I, which will be played on Sunday in the short series.
The biggest takeaway was a successful return to top flight cricket for right-arm pacer Mayank, who spent nearly two years on the sidelines with a string of injuries since making his debut. Mayank's pace as well as control was top notch in the opening contest, with the dismissal of Zimbabwe batting mainstay Brian Bennett on a delivery that shaped away being the standout.
But more than their batters' strong showing, the collective effort from a young pace attack would have pleased the team management, which has VVS Laxman in charge as the head coach for this series. India appeared to have adapted well to the conditions as Prince Yadav claimed 2/29 in a much-improved performance, while the debutant Ashok Sharma also cranked up high pace even though he remained wicket-less.
After being swept away by Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4), three-time T20 World Cup winners India produced a far better show in their series-opener. A win today will help Shreyas Iyer to record his first series win as an Indian captain.
India have started on a strong note in this series. It was Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav who choked the Zimbabwe batting with their performances. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube also delivered with the ball as Zimbabwe managed just 125/7. In reply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 50 led the charge as India won the game by 7 wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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