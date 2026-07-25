IND vs ZIM Live Score, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus again as India eye maiden series win under Shreyas Iyer

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: On recovery path with their maiden win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will look to sustain the winning momentum and seal the T20I series on Saturday against Zimbabwe when the two teams face off in Harare. After being swept away by Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4), three-time T20 World Cup winners India produced a far better show in their series-opener here on Thursday, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Once again, the focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored his maiden fifty in the first game. Besides Sooryavanshi, Mayank Yadav's fiery 4-0-18-2 set up an important win for India in the opening match.

Zimbabwe, on their part, would rue losing far too many wickets in the powerplay while not being able to handle the pace the Indian bowlers generated. From 26 for three, the hosts put on a modest 125/7.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I probable XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

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