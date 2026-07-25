IND vs ZIM Live Score, 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus again as India eye maiden series win under Shreyas Iyer

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: On recovery path with their maiden win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, India will look to sustain the winning momentum and seal the T20I series on Saturday against Zimbabwe when the two teams face off in Harare. After being swept away by Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4), three-time T20 World Cup winners India produced a far better show in their series-opener here on Thursday, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead.
Once again, the focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored his maiden fifty in the first game. Besides Sooryavanshi, Mayank Yadav's fiery 4-0-18-2 set up an important win for India in the opening match.
Zimbabwe, on their part, would rue losing far too many wickets in the powerplay while not being able to handle the pace the Indian bowlers generated. From 26 for three, the hosts put on a modest 125/7.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav
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Zimbabwe, on their part, would rue losing far too many wickets in the powerplay while not being able to handle the pace the Indian bowlers generated. From 26 for three, the hosts put on a modest 125 for seven which was never going to be challenging enough. There is no gap between the second and the final T20I, which will be played on Sunday in the short series.
The biggest takeaway was a successful return to top flight cricket for right-arm pacer Mayank, who spent nearly two years on the sidelines with a string of injuries since making his debut. Mayank's pace as well as control was top notch in the opening contest, with the dismissal of Zimbabwe batting mainstay Brian Bennett on a delivery that shaped away being the standout.
But more than their batters' strong showing, the collective effort from a young pace attack would have pleased the team management, which has VVS Laxman in charge as the head coach for this series. India appeared to have adapted well to the conditions as Prince Yadav claimed 2/29 in a much-improved performance, while the debutant Ashok Sharma also cranked up high pace even though he remained wicket-less.
After being swept away by Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4), three-time T20 World Cup winners India produced a far better show in their series-opener. A win today will help Shreyas Iyer to record his first series win as an Indian captain.
India have started on a strong note in this series. It was Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav who choked the Zimbabwe batting with their performances. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube also delivered with the ball as Zimbabwe managed just 125/7. In reply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 50 led the charge as India won the game by 7 wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.