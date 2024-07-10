India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match preview: Shubman's men aim to continue winning momentum as World Cup trio return
Zimbabwe aims to bounce back after a heavy defeat in the last match against India. The team led by Sikandar Raza needs to improve their batting performance to compete in the upcoming matches of the series.
Shubman Gill led team India will look to continue the winning momentum as they take on the Minnows for the 3rd T20I of 5 match series at Harare Sports Club today. The series is currently evenly poised with Zimbabwe winning the maiden clash while the Men in Blue prevailed in the second clash.